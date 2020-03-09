Azam determined to give the best service, ensure country free of corruption

New MACC chief Datuk Seri Azam Baki said he aimed to ensure that the MACC played its role in helping the country generate the economy and reduce leakages. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Datuk Seri Azam Baki who has been appointed the new Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is determined on providing the best service and ensuring that the country is free of corruption.

With about 35 years experience in MACC, Azam views his appointment as a heavy and challenging task.

“I will try my best to uphold the trust given to me more effectively, based on my experience in fighting corruption,” he told Bernama today.

He said he aimed to ensure that the MACC played its role in helping the country generate the economy and reduce leakages.

Azam also hoped that all MACC staff and the public support the MACC in preventing corruption.

In a statement issued today, Azam thanked the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for appointing him to the post.

“I also want to thank Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for proposing my name to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I also represent the MACC staff in thanking Latheefa Koya for her contribution during the time she was the 14th MACC Chief Commissioner,” he said.

Prior to his appointment, Azam, 57, was MACC’s Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations).

He began his career in the Anti-Corruption Agency (BPR) in 1984 as assistant investigations officer.

He holds a diploma in electric engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), law degree (jurisprudence), and a masters degree from Asia E-University.

He has wide experience in the investigation of high profile cases including 1MDB and SRC International. — Bernama