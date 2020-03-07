Syed Saddiq says would rather lose all than join his special officer who now backs Muhyiddin

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (pic) was replying to his former special officer Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal who had announced on Twitter that after a two-hour meeting with Muhyiddin yesterday he has decided to support the Pagoh MP’s leadership as prime minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Former Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today said that he rather lose all his position then backing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Syed Saddiq was replying to his former special officer Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal who had announced on Twitter that after a two-hour meeting with Muhyiddin yesterday he has decided to support the Pagoh MP’s leadership as prime minister.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to join you as I rather lose all my positions than my moral conscience.

“Sampaikan salam kepada Tan Sri. (Send my regards to Tan Sri),” Syed Saddiq posted as a reply on his Twitter account.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s in his Twitter posting said after his meeting with Muhyiddin that lasted almost two hours, he was convinced that the prime minister should continue to lead the country.

His post had attracted over 1,000 comments, including from critics who reminded him of his tweets on February 29, in which he voiced his support for Syed Saddiq and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Among others, he had retweeted Syed Saddiq’s response to the situation within Bersatu, emphasising a need to uphold personal integrity rather than just be a part of the majority.