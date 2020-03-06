PKR to nominate a candidate to replace Dr Afif in Penang state administration

On Wednesday, Dr Afif Bahardin who is also Seberang Jaya state assemblyman announced his resignation as Penang state exco. — Picture by Sayuti zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — Penang Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will nominate a candidate to fill the seat vacated by Dr Afif Bahardin in the state administration.

Penang PKR Acting Chairman Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said a discussion was held with Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow regarding the vacancy as the state executive councillor in charge of agriculture and agro-based industries, rural development and health.

“PKR will nominate only one candidate for this position. We will wait for the Chief Minister’s announcement,” he said to Bernama when contacted regarding the matter, here today.

On Wednesday, Dr Afif who is also Seberang Jaya state assemblyman announced his resignation as Penang state exco.

Yesterday, Chow stressed that the vacancy would only be filled by a PKR candidate based on status quo and nominations from other parties will not be accepted. — Bernama