Najib believes Muhyiddin has numbers to survive a confidence vote in Parliament

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said that he believes Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has the necessary numbers to survive a confidence vote in Parliament.

Najib was earlier asked whether Muhyiddin would survive Pakatan Harapan’s bid to table a no-confidence vote in Parliament after the coalition claimed the Pagoh MP had misled the Yang di-Pertuan Agong over his supposed command of the majority in Dewan Rakyat.

“Well, we believe he has the number but the focus now is to ensure the economy is in good shape and restore confidence, that things will get better,” he told reporters outside the High Court here.

Najib was earlier present in court to attend his ongoing RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial.

He also urged Malaysians to respect the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong because His Majesty had acted in accordance with the Federal Constitution which saw Muhyiddin being sworn-in as Malaysia’s 8th prime minister on Sunday.

“Therefore all of us should give him a chance to execute and deliver as the new PM.

“I know the responsibilities are enormous and challenges are onerous but we have to work together to achieve the best for the rakyat,” he said.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the prime minister last week and was subsequently appointed as interim prime minister while Bersatu left the Pakatan coalition.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had to interview all 222 MPs to collate the number of support for one person to be appointed as prime minister.

The Agong finally appointed Muhyiddin as the prime minister for having the most support from his allies, Umno, PAS, GPS and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s camp from PKR.

Najib is on trial over seven charges related to SRC International.

Three are for criminal breach of trust over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, three more are for laundering the RM42 million, and the last is for abusing the same positions for self-gratification of the same sum.



