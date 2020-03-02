IGP meets Dr M for over an hour

Inspector General Police Datuk Seri Hamid Bador leaves the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, March 2, 2020 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today met former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for more than an hour at the Perdana Leadership Foundation (YKP) building, here.

Abdul Hamid, however, left the building without explaining to reporters who waited outside, the reason for the meeting.

Dr Mahathir, who had been at YKP since about 9.50am, was seen leaving the building around 12.35pm before returning at about 2.30pm.

Also seen at YKP today were PKR vice-president Tian Chua and former PKR Youth (AMK) deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin.

Asked about his presence at YKP, Tian Chua said he was not meeting Dr Mahathir.

“I’m here to meet (Dr Mahathir’s) officers to settle some documents as well as hold a little discussion. So, please don’t make any assumptions,” he said.

Tian Chua said there was nothing suspicious about his presence at YKP and added that he did not want to burden Dr Mahathir with “serious” issues.

“Nothing suspicious I don’t want to waste his time,” he added.

Asked to comment on yesterday’s incident where he was assaulted by PKR supporters, Tian Chua said: “Is a small matter. I don’t want to make a fuss of it. Don’t make any more speculation enough of this old story.”

Tian Chua was reported to have been attacked by a small group of party supporters outside the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya yesterday. — Bernama