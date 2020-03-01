In last ditch attempt, Khalid Samad begs GPS to be with 'the righteous'

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks during PlanMalaysia’s Federal Territories Day celebration in Putrajaya February 20, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Parti Amanah Negara's Khalid Samad has appealed on Twitter this morning for the Sarawak parties to reconsider their support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in a last ditch effort to block any chance for Barisan Nasional and PAS to be part of the new federal government.

Khalid addressed a series of tweet to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, asking him not to trust Muyiddin and to side with “the righteous.”

The Shah Alam MP said GPS cannot placed its trust on someone like Muhyiddin for his alleged betrayal of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the coalition's choice of prime minister, and that working with PH would be the right thing to do.

“I do not know you personally Abang Jo, but you must have a good head on your shoulders,” Khalid wrote in the first tweet addressed to the Sarawak chief minister using his moniker.

“I wish to ask you, if [Muhyiddin] can betray Tun M, his own leader and mentor, can you trust him? If he can betray his own voters, will he not betray you? Just being with him is damaging enough.”

The Sarawak ruling bloc hinted that it had supported Muhyiddin to become prime minister following the weekday's deadlock.

PH and the so-called Perikatan Nasional's inability to garner a clear majority instantly made GPS was the kingmaker, which until late yesterday had also threw its support behind Dr Mahathir.

It is unclear as to what made the parties change their mind in the eleventh hour but GPS had made it clear that it is unwilling to work with the DAP, whom they called “arrogant.”

In his second tweet, Khalid acknowledged the animosity the two parties but said the DAP “is in the right,” and appealed to Abang Jo to set an example by siding with “the righteous.”

“So Abang Jo, I appeal to you, please use the good head God gave you and not your sentiment,” he tweeted.

“I know you hate the DAP but in this case, they are in the right. Please be strong enough to be with the righteous. Set an example for others to follow. Malaysia and the world is watching.”

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong announced last night that he felt Muhyiddin commanded the majority of support from the Dewan Rakyat, effectively naming him as the country's 8th prime minister.

But the claim has since been disputed as PH alleged they have the signature of 114 MPs who have declared their support for Dr Mahathir.

The coalition, whose rule lasted just 22 months, collapsed after Dr Mahathir stepped down as premier on Monday, in a shock move he claimed was meant to thwart a power grab attempt by factions aiming to form a “backdoor government.”