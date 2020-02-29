Guan Eng: Momentous decision to protect people’s mandate made

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng posted a picture of himself having breakfast with his wife Betty Chiew, Lim Kit Siang and Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong. — Picture from Twitter @ guanenglim

IPOH, Feb 29 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today said an important decision has been made to protect the people’s mandate and nation interest.

“Having breakfast at Restoran Sri Grand City PJ after a momentous decision that protects the people’s mandate n nation’s interests. Let the battle for Malaysia’s soul begin DEMOCRATS Vs KLEPTOCRATS!,” he wrote in his Twitter right after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council announced that the coalition supports Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the candidate to be prime minister.

He also posted a picture of himself having breakfast with his wife Betty Chiew, Lim Kit Siang and Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong.

Earlier today Dr Mahathir said he has the numbers to be the next prime minister of Malaysia, after meeting with PH leaders this morning.

“This morning I had a meeting with leaders of Pakatan Harapan. I am now confident that I have the numbers needed to garner majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

“I am therefore prepared to stand as prospective candidate for Prime Minister. This decision will be conveyed to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong,” Dr Mahathir said in a statement.

The PH presidential council in their statement said the coalition opposes any attempts at a ‘backdoor government’ especially those that involve kleptocrats and traitors to the cause, that will destroy all efforts for a reformation that have been implemented until now.

“Therefore, in order to defend the struggle, Pakatan Harapan states its full support towards YAB Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister candidate,” Guan Eng said, also affirming that it would continue to defend its manifesto in the 14th general election (GE14).