Najib and Rosmah featured in Netflix’s investigative series on corruption, ‘Dirty Money’ (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leave the Kuala Lumpur High Court, October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor have earned a spot on season 2 of Netflix’s investigative series, Dirty Money.

The critically-acclaimed series brings viewers untold stories of corruption, scandal and financial malfeasance.

One of the six episodes in the documentary series sheds light on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) money-laundering scandal.

“Banking scandals, real estate schemes, toxic plastics and more reveal how a corporate thirst for profit puts citizens in danger,” reads the synopsis on Netflix’s official YouTube page.

The trailer shows snippets of the disgraced Malaysian politician and his wife who are currently being investigated for an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud involving a sovereign wealth fund.

“There are certain people in our global community who think they are above the laws,” a voice can be heard saying in the trailer.

Rosmah’s penchant for luxury goods also made the cut in the newly released trailer.

“How could a wife of a politician afford such luxury?” another voice is heard saying.

Among the other high profile personalities and institutions featured this season include US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner who is named in a real estate scheme and the Wells Fargo banking scandal.

Dirty Money season 2 will stream from March 11 onwards on Netflix.

Najib is on trial over seven charges related to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

Three are for criminal breach of trust over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, three for laundering the RM42 million, and the last for abusing the same positions for self-gratification of the same sum.



