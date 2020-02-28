Anwar confident can form govt with support from disgruntled MPS from ‘other side’

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen leaving the Eastin Hotel February 28, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remained confident that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has enough numbers to form a government.

He said he has the numbers with support from disgruntled members of the Dewan Rakyat on the “other side”.

Anwar added that all the MPs pledging their support for him have done so individually.

“I know for a fact that some of the MPs on the ‘other side’ are unhappy that their party leaders have stolen their voice.

“Pakatan Harapan has the numbers. Let’s see out this democratic process. InsyaAllah,” he posted on his official Twitter account.

Earlier today in a statement issued to the media, the PH Presidential Council insisted that Anwar has the majority support.

“The Presidential Council believes that Anwar Ibrahim should be given the opportunity to have an audience with the Agong to prove that he has the confidence from the majority of MPs,” read the statement.

The statement comes in the midst of the political impasse on the appointment of the next prime minister.

Earlier, Istana Negara said it would consult the party leaders again after the Agong confirmed that interview sessions with MPs this week failed to reveal which political bloc had the majority support.

Meanwhile, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) had announced that it is nominating party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the next prime minister of Malaysia.

PPBM secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said this was decided at a meeting that was attended by 36 PPBM MPs or members of the Dewan Rakyat.

Bersatu only had 26 MPs before this, but its statement said that 36 of the party’s MPs were present at the meeting.

However, Datuk Kadir Jasin in a statement, later on, said the Bersatu supreme council had never agreed to nominate Muhyiddin as prime minister and is still firmly behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Kadir, also a member of the council, said Muhyiddin’s nomination by Bersatu’s 25 MPs was done without the consent of the party’s top leadership.