Will Pakatan and Bersatu ever reconcile? Anwar drops hint

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen leaving the Eastin Hotel February 27,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim suggested today that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has no set decision yet on whether it would ever accept Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia back into the fold.

“We change by the day,” Anwar replied after a PH meeting here, when asked if the coalition is open to reconcile with Bersatu.

This comes as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resumes his post as Bersatu chairman today, days after vacating the post.

On Monday, party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Bersatu has officially quit PH.

Bersatu’s exit from the coalition along with the departure of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and 10 MPs from PKR robbed the coalition of the simple majority needed to continue as the government of the day.

Bersatu has since backed Dr Mahathir to stay as prime minister in a unity government, while PH has named Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its candidate.