Muhyiddin, IGP meet Dr M at PMO; stimulus package launch delayed

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was seen entering the Prime Minister’s Office at 3.35pm just as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was scheduled to announce the economic stimulus package to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

The press conference of the launch scheduled to take place at 4pm has now been delayed.

Earlier, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was also seen entering the PMO at about 2.20pm, but he left around 3.35pm.

Prior to that, Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif confirmed Dr Mahathir has resumed his post as the party’s chairman days after vacating it.

MORE TO COME