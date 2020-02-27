Johor’s Pemanis assemblyman now declares full support for Pakatan Harapan (VIDEO)

Johor’s Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full today declared his undivided support for the Pakatan Harapan coalition. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — Johor’s Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full, who was earlier thought to have backed the new Perikatan Nasional coalition, has today declared his undivided support for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He did this in a short video uploaded on Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief and Parit Yaani assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan's Facebook.

Chong was earlier said to be among three Johor PKR state lawmakers who will leave the state PH coalition in support of the new Perikatan Nasional coalition.

He is known to be aligned to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s faction.

There has been wide speculation that the southern state will see a hung state assembly if there is an emergence of a new political bloc or coalition.

PH has 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), nine from Amanah and five from PKR.

Barisan Nasional (BN) or Muafakat Nasional, on the other hand, has 17 seats comprising 14 from Umno, two from MIC and one from PAS.

In the event that Bersatu joins the Umno, PAS and MIC bloc, Johor will see an equal 28-28 seats among the two coalitions, leading to a hung state.