Dr M: Bersatu yet to pick PM candidate

Interim Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the economic stimulus package announcement at Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya February 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Newly-reinstated Parti Pribumi Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad asserted today that his party has not chosen its candidate to be the next prime minister.

He rejoined as the Bersatu chairman today after resigning from the position on Monday and briefly met party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Prime Minister’s Office this afternoon.

“I will have to sit down with Muhyiddin later and discuss the matter,” Dr Mahathir said during a press conference at Perdana Putra.

The interim prime minister added that if Muhyiddin is widely supported by Bersatu members to become their prime minister candidate, he was alright with it.

“We differ in that I will not accept Umno as a component party, but will accept those members who leave Umno.

“However, Muhyiddin is more conciliatory and ready to accept them. Whatever it is, whoever wins I will accept them as prime minister,” Dr Mahathir said.

In a televised speech yesterday evening, Dr Mahathir proposed a unity government following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal administration.

He said the departure of Bersatu from PH, which drew support from Umno and PAS would see a new government formed in which Umno would dominate by virtue of it being the biggest party.

Dr Mahathir said he found this unacceptable, and this led him to eventually tender his resignation as the 7th prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.