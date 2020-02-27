Bersatu gives full support for Muhyiddin to be 8th PM, claims support of Azmin’s 11

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said today that the party fully supported president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be the next prime minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Bersatu leaders said today that the party fully supported president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be the next prime minister.

The leaders gathered at Muhyiddin’s residence in Bukit Damansara following his meeting with interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who was reinstated as party chairman earlier today.

Among those who were present were supreme council member and Alor Gajah MP Datuk Seri Redzuan Mohd Yusof who told reporters that he has given his full support to Muhyiddin.

“Yes, (we) support the nomination which was made by Dr Mahathir for him (Muhyiddin) as the 8th PM,” Redzuan said when asked by reporters if 100 per cent of Bersatu gave their support to Muhyiddin.

“If including Dr Mahathir, yes,” he added.

Malay Mail obtained a recording of the conversation with Redzuan.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir confirmed that he met Muhyiddin in the afternoon, and spoke about the possibilities of the latter to be nominated as prime minister.

“We spoke about this based on reactions,” he added when asked to comment further.

Redzuan added that he was confident that the support would come from all 25 Bersatu MPs and the 11 independent MPs led by former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and former vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

However, Zuraida, who was also present, did not offer a response when met by reporters. She was seen leaving the residence with Azmin’s political secretary Hilman Idham.