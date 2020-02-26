PKR sec-gen denies report of its MPs naming party member as PM candidate

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail did not reveal the name of their preferred candidate. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has denied today telling a paper that MPs from his party has named a fellow member for the prime minister post.

According to Saifuddin, he had only mentioned that the MPs have already named its eight prime minister candidate to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

“All of the MPs from Keadilan have filled the prime minister candidate form in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” Saifuddin told Malay Mail after meeting Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, just a short while ago.

“We entered [Istana Negara] at 11.30 and were there till 12.30,” he added.

Saifuddin however stopped short of revealing the name of their preferred candidate.

Speculations are rife that PKR and its remaining allies in Pakatan Harapan have named Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as their prime minister candidate.

This is despite DAP and Parti Amanah Negara previously saying they will support Dr Mahathir to stay on.