Johor BN confident can take state without triggering poll

Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the coalition believes that it can get the support needed to form the new government. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — The Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is confident that a new state government can be formed soon without dissolving the state assembly, said Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

The state BN chairman said his coalition has the lawmakers needed to become the next state government.

“Yes, we believe that there is enough support as previously stated, but today it is not appropriate to make any declaration on the matter as Tuanku has summoned us to make our stand clear first.

“It is a trusted stand and there is no doubt about the support. So, in the event that a decision is made, we hope no one will question it, including myself,” said Hasni after meeting with Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar outside the Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim in Bukit Timbalan here today.

In a press conference held at the Johor Umno liaison office here yesterday, Hasni claimed that all 11 state assemblymen from Bersatu, three from PKR and two from Amanah have expressed their support for a new coalition, following a discussion with them that he said was mandated by BN.

He claimed the 16 assemblymen would join the 16 BN assemblymen and one from PAS to support the establishment of a new state government.

Hasni, who is also state Opposition leader, said everyone should respect the process and any decision made.

When asked if there were any decisions on next mentri besar, he said no.

“God willing, if all goes well the new state government will be formed and an announcement can be made soon,” said Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman.

However, DAP’s Bekok assemblyman S. Ramakrishnan disagreed and said the current PH administration would continue.

He countered that PH still has the numbers needed to remain the state government in Johor.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim convened a meeting with a majority of the state’s assemblymen whom he summoned to the Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim.

More than 50 assemblymen turned up for the meeting scheduled for 2.30pm today.

It is understood that he asked the state assemblymen to state their choice between PH or a new coalition.

For Johor, it has been widely speculated that the southern state will see a hung state assembly if there is an emergence of a new political bloc or coalition.

PH has 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Amanah and five from PKR.

BN or Muafakat Nasional, on the other hand, has 17 seats comprising 14 from Umno, two from MIC and one from PAS.