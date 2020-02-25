Dr M masters political art of quitting to assert power

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at Perdana Putra February 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Having stunned Malaysia by resigning as prime minister yesterday as a power struggle erupted within the ruling coalition, 94-year-old Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was immediately asked by the Southeast Asian nation’s king to stay on as an interim prime minister.

Dr Mahathir also resigned as the chairman of his own party, and today, according to sources, he proposed forming a unity government, inviting lawmakers from rival parties to join a new coalition.

Here are some facts about Dr Mahathir, who returned to power in 2018, having first stepped down in 2003 after 22 years in power.