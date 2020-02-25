Annuar Musa: Umno has numbers to form new govt, to meet Agong

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa arrives at Menara Dato’ Onn, Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa confirmed today speculation that his party has formed a coalition with several others and will be having an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

“Yes,” Annuar said in a text reply to Malay Mail when asked to confirm the meeting at Istana Negara later this afternoon.

Annuar is the latest political leader from the Mufakat Nasional coalition to make the assertion.

Last night, Malay Mail reported MIC leader M. Saravanan as expressing confidence that Barisan Nasional can form the new federal government, likely with the support of rogue members from PKR and the pro-Umno faction of Bersatu.

Meanwhile Malay tabloid Harian Metro reported PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan claiming his “side” has secured the support of up to 129 MPs.

Speculation is mounting that the heads of five major parties — Umno, PAS, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Warisan and the Sarawak’s GPS — have agreed to form a coalition.

Some news outlets have also reported that they have secured an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and would be meeting him throughout the day.

The first meeting is believed to be scheduled at 11am and the next at 2pm.

Both sides of the political divide are now scrambling to secure a majority in Parliament’s Lower House after the shock resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and left a power vacuum.

It is understood that leaders of PH parties, left with only three members following Bersatu’s shock departure, are also working behind closed doors to work a deal with parties from Sabah and Sarawak.

Dr Mahathir was subsequently appointed as interim prime minister by the Agong, who accepted his resignation yesterday evening.