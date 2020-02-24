PKR, DAP in separate emergency meetings following new govt rumour

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, February 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — Separate emergency meetings between Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties PKR and DAP following a session with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, are underway amid heated speculation of a new government coalition being formed.

In Merchant Square, Petaling Jaya, PKR vice presidents Nurul Izzah Anwar and Fuziah Saleh, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution and Central Leadership Council (MPP) members Fahmi Fadzil, Lee Boon Chye, Johari Abdul, Datuk Abdullah Sani were seen entering the party headquarters around noon.

At around 12.45pm, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived, with the latter briefly addressing the press.

About 100 party supporters were also seen around the headquarters, chanting Reformasi as Anwar arrived.

DAP has also called for an emergency meeting at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, following speculation that it could cease to be part of the ruling coalition as a new political realignment emerged.

DAP leaders including those with senior Cabinet posts have been tight-lipped even as speculation mounted that it could lose federal power.

Among those seen arriving at the headquarters here were Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo and DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

A DAP source told Malay Mail that all DAP elected reps nationwide are scheduled to attend today’s emergency meeting.