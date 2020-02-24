Najib mockingly asks Azmin where tonight’s dinner will be

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, February 24, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak needled former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today by pointedly asking where the latter will host his dinner tonight.

The jibe was likely in reference to the dinner at the Sheraton Hotel yesterday involving political leaders suspected of plotting to seize federal power from Pakatan Harapan.

“Azmin, where is dinner tonight?” Najib wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier today, Azmin led a group of 11 MPs out of PKR to become independent, but only after the party sacked him and Zuraida Kamaruddin.

He is increasingly being portrayed as the mastermind behind the suspected bid to form a new coalition government involving his faction, Bersatu and Opposition parties.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the prime minister and Bersatu chairman today, after yesterday’s high-profile political intrigue.

Leaders from PKR and DAP have sought to absolve Dr Mahathir of any involvement in the plot.