Health minister says Pakatan still govt of the day, carrying out duties as usual amid powerplay

Pakatan Harapan is still the ruling government and ministers from the coalition will continue to carry out their duties, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Pakatan Harapan is still the ruling government and ministers from the coalition will continue to carry out their duties, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today amid intense speculation of a new coalition government.

Dzulkefy, whose ministry has received praise for its capable handling of the Covid-19 virus outbreak that has so far seen 18 of 22 locally-diagnosed patients discharged with full recovery with only four still under treatment, noted that PH is still the administration.

“From what I understand, we are still the government today. We still carry out our duties as long there is no change,” the Kuala Selangor MP for Parti Amanah Negara was quoted saying today by local news portal Malaysiakini.

In a separate report by local daily The Star, Dzulkefly said he never thought that the rumours of a new government under a fresh coalition would happen.

“The people want stability, they don’t want the return of a government that was rejected once upon a time, a party that was said to be kleptocrats that is Umno and Barisan Nasional,” he was quoted saying, following the launch of a national awareness campaign on fatigue management and seminar for healthcare providers.

Dzulkefly also noted that PH chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had in the past demonised Umno, The Star reported.

The daily also reported Dzulkefly saying that ministers under PH will continue to do their work and said the coalition will wait for the decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, adding that his party Amanah fully supports the decision made by the PH presidential council on Friday that Dr Mahathir would decide when he would relinquish the prime minister post.

Since yesterday, speculation has been rife that PH component party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) would leave the ruling coalition to partner with political rivals Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, while PH ally Parti Warisan Sabah and some leaders of PH component party PKR were also said to be part of the new coalition plan that would hinge on having at least a simple majority of 112 MPs.

The rumoured coalition, if it materialises, would see Umno reinstalled as part of the ruling government.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this afternoon, while party leaders purportedly part of the new coalition plan were reported to have met the Malaysian ruler yesterday.