Press staking out PM’s private residence and palace in guessing game over new coalition government

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A group of journalists have gathered at Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s private residence in Seri Kembangan as rumours of a power shift in federal leadership gains momentum.

But the press is still left guessing as to where the prime minister really is.

There have been reports that Dr Mahathir is still at Istana Negara in an audience with His Royal Highness the Agong at the time of writing.

The Star reported that a car with a deputy minister’s plate number was seen entering the prime minister’s Seri Kembangan residence earlier, although for what is unclear.

Journalists stationed at the Istana Negara reported seeing 20 luxury vehicles believed to be carrying senior political leaders arriving at the palace this evening.

Two news outlets posted videos of the vehicles arriving at the residence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Twitter.

The purpose of their visit is still unclear, but signs are increasingly pointing towards a new coalition government that will include sections of PH along with Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak from the Opposition.

Dr Mahathir and his Bersatu supreme council met earlier today but declined to disclose the contents of their meeting.

At a gathering of PKR leaders aligned to deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, one assemblyman told reporters that a new coalition would be formed soon to replace the ruling PH.

Aside from Bersatu, other parties that gathered today include Umno and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (formerly Barisan Nasional).