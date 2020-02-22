Malaysia Civil Defence Force seeks higher allowance for personnel

Malaysia Civil Defence Force personnel march during a National Day rehearsal in Putrajaya August 29, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, Feb 22 — The Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) hopes the government will raise the allowance of the agency as accorded to the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

APM chief commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab said the agency had sent its application for a raise in the rate of allowance to the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and the Public Service Department (JPA) at the end of last year.

“APM had forwarded its application to JPM and JPA for a revision on par with the allowance received by Rela so that it is extended to all uniform bodies.

“If according to the spirit of volunteerism, whenever one of the agencies receives an allowance raise, the others such as the Armed Forces Reserve Division and the Police Volunteer Reserve will also benefit. So if Rela gets it, the others should also receive it,” he told reporters after opening the 2020 APM Loyalty Assembly at the Home Ministry Complex here today.

At the ceremony, he also performed the pinning of ranks for 10 honorary and associate officers as well as 44 newly appointed associate officers.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in tabling Budget 2020 in October last year announced the raising of allowance for Rela personnel by RM2 per hour.

According to Roslan, the current allowance of APM members is from RM6 per hour and APM hopes the rate is increased by RM2 to RM8 per hour.

In this regard, when asked on the status of providing Social Security Organisation (Socso) contribution to 4,200 full-time volunteers, Roslan said it was still being studied.

“Socso is studying the suitable procedures and schemes as the personnel are volunteers and are not with permanent status,” he said.

In November last year, the media reported that APM would be giving Socso contributions to full-time volunteers starting this year. — Bernama