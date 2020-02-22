E-wallet: Penang senior citizens keen, require initial guidance

Penang senior citizens have shown interest in using e-wallet to make digital transactions, but would still require assistance to understand its functionalities. — SoyaCincau pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 22 — Penang senior citizens have shown interest in using e-wallet to make digital transactions, but would still require assistance to understand its functionalities.

Although a frequent user of e-hailing apps, Margaret Chin, 75, she has never used its integrated e-wallet feature.

As she was concerned that she would mess up the e-wallet payment system, she only pays her fares using cash.

“Although I want to learn to use e-wallet, I was worried that I wouldn’t get any assistance when needed,” she told Bernama during an e-wallet roadshow here.

Teresa Low, 81, meanwhile, said that she has been wanting to use the Penang Smart Parking app, an e-wallet app to introduce a cashless payment option to pay for parking fees in Penang.

However, Low was unsure with the procedures needed to access the app and how to put it to practical use.

“I have heard that the Penang state government will introduce this app to replace parking coupons (in the future), but I don’t even know if I should leave my phone inside the car to let the officers know that I have paid for the parking fee,” she said.

Earlier, Penang DAP Wanita held a roadshow at Pulau Tikus wet market this morning to educate the public on the use of e-wallet apps in line with the federal government-initiated e-Tunai Rakyat programme held between January 15 and March 14.

State assemblyman Chris Lee Chun Kit encouraged anyone who has issues with e-wallet apps to visit nearby service centres for assistance.

He said that all members in the service centres were well-prepared to assist and provide solutions to any e-wallet app related issues.

“We would not want anyone, especially the senior citizens, to be left out from adapting into the cashless society, so we do hope that we could hold more events similar to the roadshow to help others get more well-informed about using e-wallet,” he said. — Bernama