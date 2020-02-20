Report: Melaka PH reps unhappy with CM and state govt, may jump ship, claims PAS

Kamaruddin said several Melaka PH leaders are interested in joining forces and forming a new unity bloc with the Opposition. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Several Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) state lawmakers are said to have become disillusioned with the ruling coalition and are supposedly interested in joining the Opposition bloc, Sinar Harian reported today.

The Malay daily, quoting Melaka PAS state party commissioner Kamaruddin Sidek, claimed he was made aware of these sentiments during an informal meeting with leaders from the ruling coalition.

Kamaruddin also claimed he was told that PH leaders were disappointed with the state government, namely the leadership of Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari, due to the administration’s purported failure at solving key issues, especially those affecting the Malay community.

He cited as examples the hotel halal certification issue and the problem of retrenchment among Malay youth.

He said the PH leaders, without revealing their identities, were interested in joining forces and forming a new unity bloc, if it leads to more benefits for the people.

He added that they made it known that they feel an unstable government would struggle to fulfil its agenda.

“Maybe the state representatives who are more Malay-spirited (semangat Melayu) feel unhappy and he (Adly) also cannot seem to harmonise things, but I won’t mention who I spoke with, but maybe there might have been parties who witnessed my meeting.

“I did not meet many of them, seeing as it was a casual meeting and not a formal one. They said it was no longer enjoyable, and they are interested (in joining forces),” Kamaruddin was quoted as saying in the report.

Kamaruddin continued by saying efforts to form ‘Pakatan Nasional’ has been a long time coming and that he would keep an open mind, before adding that any unity government would not be formed through backdoor methods or by wresting power, but that it might happen in the form of a demonstration.

He said Melaka has the most potential to form a mixed alliance, besides Kedah and Perak, seeing as the Opposition and PH share almost the same number of seats with 13 and 15 respectively in the state assembly.

However, Kamaruddin said any decision regarding the party’s alliances would be decided by its central leadership if there is a change of government.

“I feel this issue cannot be denied anymore, but if there are those among the state government who want to deny it, it’s up to them,” he was quoted as saying.