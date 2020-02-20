Ex-husband held over death of woman in Puchong

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the 47-year-old man, believed to be the ex-husband of the deceased, was arrested at about 2am today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― A man has been arrested to assist in investigations into the case where the body of a woman was found at a parking lot in Puchong last night.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the 47-year-old man, believed to be the ex-husband of the deceased, was arrested at about 2 am today.

“The man has been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code until next Wednesday,” he said in a statement here today.

Commenting on the cause of the woman's death, he said the post-mortem found multiple injuries caused by a sharp object and injuries to the neck, head and body.

Ismadi said police had tracked down two individuals who were members of the victim's family to identify the body at the Serdang Hospital.

Police have ruled out robbery as the motive and urged anyone with information to contact the Serdang district police headquarters at 03 8074 2222 or the nearest police station. ― Bernama