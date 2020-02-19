Four Selangor CID cops arrested after alleged extortion involving RM3m

The four were identified as an inspector, two detective corporals and a corporal who are attached to the Selangor Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) serious crimes division. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 19 — Four policemen, including a senior officer, were arrested yesterday after they allegedly extorted RM3 million as an inducement to cover up a drug processing laboratory in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur that has since been raided.

The four were identified as an inspector, two detective corporals and a corporal who are attached to the Selangor Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) serious crimes division.

An informed source, familiar with the case, said the suspects were detained at the CID office at the Selangor police contingent headquarters in Shah Alam at 9.45am yesterday.

“The arrest was made by a special CID team from the Kuala Lumpur police’s serious crimes division that acted on an extortion report made at the Salak South police station in Cheras on Monday by a 49-year-old Taiwanese businessman who was earlier arrested on drug charges.

“The suspects, aged between 37 and 38, are seasoned policemen with each having more than 12 years of service in the police force,” said the source on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case to Malay Mail today.

The source said the Taiwanese businessman was said to have been unhappy that he and several of his friends were arrested, despite “paying off” the policemen.

He said initial investigations revealed that the suspects had earlier demanded RM5 million in cash from the complainant and his Malaysian friend as inducement to avoid arrest and also seizure of the drug processing laboratory after they “raided” the 29th floor condominium unit at 6am on February 8.

“However, the complainant could not meet the sum that was allegedly demanded by the suspects, and after negotiations, they managed to shore up RM3 million on the same day,” said the source.

Based on the complainant’s report, the source said the total sum of RM3 million was made up of RM1 million of his personal cash in the condominium, with the remaining RM2 million borrowed from an unknown party.

“The complainant’s friend then passed the cash that was put into a large plastic bag to the suspects who promptly left in two unmarked police cars.

“The complainant decided to lodge a report after his condominium unit and drug processing lab were raided in a police operation four days later despite being extorted by the policemen,” said the source.

Checks by Malay Mail revealed that the Taiwanese businessman was among one of four male suspects that were arrested in connection with a drug processing laboratory at a condominium in Jalan Yaacob Latif in Cheras on February 12.

It was reported on Monday that the Kuala Lumpur police had arrested two Taiwanese, one China national and a local aged between 30 and 49 after busting the drug processing laboratory.

During the operation, the police seized 1,426 ecstasy pills and 27,546g of ketamine from the condominium. The raiding team also confiscated vehicles, cash and equipment all worth about RM2.23 million.

Another source confirmed that the police took a serious view of the allegations and have initiated investigations on the four policemen under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion.

“As part of an ongoing investigation, the police will also inspect the homes of the suspects to search for evidence and clues.

“In addition to that, the police have also seized the two unmarked police cars — a Proton Waja and also a Proton Persona — to assist the probe as both vehicles are believed to have been used by the suspects on the day of the alleged extortion,” said the source.

At the same time, the source said the top brass has been informed about the incident involving those from its ranks.

“The police take such matters seriously and would not compromise any form of misconduct and abuse of power by those within the police force.

“In addition to that, the Selangor police contingent’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) will also conduct a parallel investigation on the four policemen,” said the source.