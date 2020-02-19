50 telecommunication towers to be built in Sabah under NFCP 1 project

Sabah and Labuan MCMC director Roslan Mohamad said the aim of the project was to provide public cellular services in areas that have no or limited access to 3G and 4G coverage. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 19 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will build 50 telecommunication towers across Sabah under the first phase of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP 1), which commenced earlier this month.

Sabah and Labuan MCMC director Roslan Mohamad said all the telecommunication towers are expected to be completed early next year.

“Edotco Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Edotco) and FGV Prodata Systems Sdn Bhd (Prodata) have been awarded the first phase of the NFCP project with the scope of supplying, preparing and installing the towers and its support, for the purpose of providing public cellular service,” he told reporters here, today.

He said the 50 telecommunication towers were in addition to the existing 516 built in Sabah under the MCMC USP fund.

According to him, Sabah was the state with the highest number of towers under the NFCP 1 project, accounting for 50 or 33 per cent of the 152 towers to be installed nationwide.

Roslan said 152 telecommunication towers will be built nationwide for the NFCP 1 project covering eight states with 93 mukims, namely in Sabah (50 sites); Pahang (28 sites); Kelantan (18 sites); Johor (13 sites); Terengganu (13 sites); Kedah (10 sites); Negri Sembilan (10 sites) and Perak (10 sites).

“NFCP 1 is one of the infrastructure-based initiatives identified in line with NFCP, which aims to broaden high quality digital connectivity at an affordable cost.

He said the aim of the project was to provide public cellular services in areas that have no or limited access to 3G and 4G coverage.

“NFCP 1 will improve the quality of broadband services by providing an average speed of 30Mbps,” he added. — Bernama

* Editor's note: An earlier version of this article contained factual errors which have since been amended.