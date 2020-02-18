Power transition on Pakatan’s Friday meeting agenda? Dr M says ‘not sure’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during the launch of the National Anti-Drug Month in Putrajaya, February 18, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is unsure if there will be any discussion on the transfer of government at the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition’s presidential council meeting this Friday.

However, the prime minister is certain that he won’t be the one to raise the subject.

“I am not sure if they will discuss it or not, but I will not bring it up as I am only there to serve as the meeting’s chairman,” he said following the launch of the National Anti-Drug Month 2020 here today.

He reiterated his previous stance that he will step down from the post after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in November.

“I have promised that I will do so. But whatever decisions are made, I will resign once the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in Kuala Lumpur has concluded in November,” Dr Mahathir said following the launch of the National Anti-Drug Month 2020 here today.

The 94-year-old has been repeatedly called to give a firm date on handing over the government reins to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in recent months.

He has repeatedly demurred from doing so, prompting Opposition politicians notably from PAS to push for Dr Mahathir to remain prime minister until the next general election due in 2023.



