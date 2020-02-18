Immigration D-G clarifies raid on Batu Caves temple carried out in compound, not worship area

Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaks during a media conference in Putrajaya July 19, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Immigration Department today denied a news report that an enforcement raid was carried out at the worship area of the Sri Subramaniar Temple in Batu Caves, Selangor, last Friday.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the operation, instead, was only conducted in the trading area at the temple compound.

“The department has always carried out enforcement action with integrity and fairness as well as in compliance with enforcement operating procedures,” he said in a statement here.

On the operation itself, Khairul Dzaimee said the department received a complaint from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on business stalls allegedly run by foreigners in the area.

In addition, the department also conducted surveillance and found foreigners trading in the area, he added.

The raid went viral after a group of people chased out about 50 members of the Selangor Immigration enforcement team from an area in the temple compound allegedly filled with illegal traders from India and Pakistan. — Bernama