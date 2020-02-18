Business as usual: Melaka tourism unfazed by water rationing

On January 29 Melaka started water rationing which affected 550,673 consumers or 62.8 per cent of the population to ensure the state has enough water supply to last it through the hot and dry season. — AFP pic

MELAKA, Feb 18 — Tourism industry players in Melaka say they are not adversely affected by the phase two water rationing which began on Feb 10 as they have contingency plans to deal with the situation.

Melaka Tourism Association president Madelina Kuah Wey Lee said almost all tourism-related premises especially hotels have big-capacity water tanks which can meet the demands of tourists.

She said operators of hotels and tourist centres were well prepared for the water rationing as the state government had given them adequate notice in advance.

“So far it has not had a major impact on the various sectors of the state’s tourism industry and the rationing, which is implemented on alternate days, has not become a serious problem although we would not know its long-term effects.

“Generally, the industry players are prepared to deal with the situation and have taken steps to ensure they have enough water for use during the rationing period,” she told Bernama when contacted.

The Melaka Tourism Association has about 80 members comprising operators of hotels, restaurants, and tourist centres and agents.

On January 29 Melaka started water rationing which affected 550,673 consumers or 62.8 per cent of the population to ensure the state has enough water supply to last it through the hot and dry season, which is expected to persist until the end of next month.

Phase two of the rationing was implemented on February 10 to cover the hotel and manufacturing sectors.

Kuah said the association had not received any complaints from members regarding the water rationing because they knew it was inevitable.

She said members of the association especially those in the food sector had been reminded to always prioritise safety and cleanliness to prevent cases of food poisoning.

Melaka Homestay and Kampung Stay Association president Datuk Akhramuddin Abd Aziz said homestay operators had been given advance notice of the water rationing by their respective Village Community Management Councils which had attended briefings by the water authorities.

“The feedback I received so far shows that nine homestay operators under the association, including Homestay Paya Lebar, Melaka Pindah, Kamping Morten, Alai and Parit Penghulu, have no problems and are operating as usual.

“Operators with swimming pools also said they could continue to provide the facility with clean water,” he added.

Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Mayor Datuk Mansor Sudin said there would be no compromise on the cleanliness of toilets under its watch even during the period of water rationing.

He said toilets which were dirty and without water supply would be temporarily closed until the problem is resolved.

“MBMB has more than 50 public toilets in the area under its administration and more than 20 are in tourist districts. Generally, there will be water tankers to supply water to toilets affected by the rationing,” he said.

The tourist areas affected by the water rationing include the whole of Jalan Bendahara, Jalan Jonker Walk, Jalan Taming Sari, Stadhuys Building and Pulau Melaka, involving more than 37 hotels and 11 shopping centres around Melaka city. — Bernama