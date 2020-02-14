Cleanliness of wet markets only at 40pc, says minister

A general view of the Siti Khadijah Market in Kota Bharu April 5, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PASIR PUTEH, Feb 14 — The cleanliness level of most wet markets in Malaysia hovers around 40 per cent, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

In view of this, she called on traders and customers to change their attitude and habits, especially where littering was concerned.

“I hope Pasar Siti Sarah can start off right so that we can maintain its cleanliness. Hopefully, it can be an example for cleanliness to the other markets,” she said after launching the opening the wet market in Selising here, which was also attended by Kelantan Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman, Dr Izani Husin today.

Zuraida said the market with a cost of RM4.13 million under the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11), involved the construction of a one-storey market block, a surau, a toilet block and a guardhouse, as well as a garbage disposal house.

Meanwhile, she said the ministry was currently looking into an application to approve a RM3 million dry market at Pasar Siti Hajar in Pasir Puteh town.

“Besides that, KPKT will also build the Binjai market in Kota Bharu this year at an estimated cost of RM5 million,” she said. — Bernama