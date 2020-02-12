Several roads in Johor Baru to close from today until Saturday for Chingay parade

People watching the Chingay parade which took place last year in Johor Baru. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 12 ― Several major roads in the city here will be closed in stages from today until Saturday (February 15) for the 2020 Chingay Parade.

Johor Baru Selatan district police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais, in a statement, said for today, the closure would affect Jalan Trus, Jalan Gereja, Jalan Ngee Heng, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Jalan Ulu Air Molek, Jalan Yahya Awal, Jalan Ayer Molek, Jalan Dato’ Onn, Jalan Susur Ibrahim and Jalan Wong Ah Fook.

The roads will be closed from 10.30am until 1.30pm for the “street cleansing”, he added.

He said tomorrow (February 13), Jalan Trus, Jalan Ngee Heng, Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Ulu Air Molek would be closed from 8.30am to 2.30pm for the “Coming Out of the Deities”with the parade to start from the Kuno Temple and end at the Xing Gong Temple.

The highlight of the festival is on Friday (February 14), which is the 21st day of the Lunar New Year, with the parade to pass through Jalan Gertak/Jalan Dato’ Menteri intersection and Jalan Ayer Molek, which would be closed from 3.30pm to 5pm, he added.

He said from 5pm to 3am the following day (February 15), the road closure will affect the traffic light intersections at Jalan Sungai Chat/Jalan Abu Bakar, Jalan Ayer Molek/Gertak Merah and at Jalan Dato’ Onn/Jalan Ayer Molek, as well as Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Jalan Meldrum, Jalan Siu Nam, Jalan Siu Chin, U-turn at Jalan Tun Sri Lanang, Jalan Station, Jalan Abu Bakar and the exit to Lingkaran Dalam/Jalan Abu Bakar.

This will then be followed by Jalan Tun Abdul Razak (route from Johor Baru to Skudai), Jalan Ngee Heng (in front of Wisma Maria) and Jalan Trus from 11am to noon (on February 15) for the return of the deities to the Kuno Temple, he added.

Shahurinain said motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion, with those from Singapore to use the Singapore-Jalan Skudai-Lingkaran Dalam-Jalan Skudai (Pantai Lido) and Singapore-Kota Tinggi-Kuala Lumpur-Johor Baru Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) Expressway.

Those heading to Sultanah Aminah Hospital from Skudai are advised to use Jalan Skudai-Jalan Pantai Lido, while those from Jalan Datin Halimah to use Jalan Kolam Air-Jalan Thompson-Jalan Abu Bakar, and those from Kota Tinggi, to use the EDL Expressway-Jalan Abu Bakar exit-Jalan Lingkaran Dalam. ― Bernama