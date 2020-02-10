Vote of confidence for me? Thanks, but I’m already PM, Dr M tells Umno, PAS

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the dialogue session with the French business community in Cyberview Lodge Resort, Cyberjaya February 10, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

CYBERJAYA, Feb 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today thanked Umno and PAS for wanting to table a motion of confidence in support of his leadership, before wittily reminding the two parties, however, that he is already the prime minister.

“I have no idea what they are going to do. I’m already the PM. They want to support me, thank you lah,” Dr Mahathir said when met by the press, after attending a dialogue session here with the French business community.

Online portal Malaysiakini reported on Saturday that PAS intends to table the motion to clear any doubt over the transition of power between Dr Mahathir and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which it claimed was adversely affecting the national economy and hindering the prime minister from carrying out his duties.

The decision was conveyed by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, after the party’s monthly meeting at its headquarters in the capital.

The duo reportedly said the party had decided to table the motion of confidence after many quarters had complained about the prime minister’s administration but did not make the effort to table a motion of no-confidence.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, meanwhile, reportedly said that his party members may vote in favour of the said motion in Parliament.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) quoted Mohamad as saying that his party would sit down and deliberate the decision with PAS, in their Muafakat Nasional meeting, before making any decision on the matter.

Dr Mahathir had previously stated he would most probably surrender the reins to Anwar after the 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit is held here this November, but some have called for an earlier transition to ensure economic stability.

Last Tuesday, Singapore’s Straits Times in a report claimed that Umno may back Dr Mahathir to serve out his full term, purportedly in an attempt to prevent Anwar from succeeding him.

Citing unnamed party sources and a recording of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the report said the party’s top leaders were pushing to rally support for Dr Mahathir to stay in office.

Dr Mahathir, however, denied extending an invite to Opposition parties Umno and PAS to form a tripartite government with his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

He rubbished the rumours and said this was clearly a ploy by the Opposition parties as they scramble to remain relevant and influential in the political arena.