Health authorities track down 22 linked to 18th local Wuhan virus patient

A 31-year-old local man with a history of travelling to China and who was working in Macau before returning to Malaysia on February 1 became the country’s 18th 2019-nCoV case. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Health Ministry (MoH) has identified 22 people who were in close contact with the country’s 18th novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) patient.

Three of these were family members while the rest were medical personnel, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said in a statement.

“We are continuing our close contact detection work to identify others who may have been in contact with the patient, apart from giving health education as well as containment and prevention classes.”

This morning, authorities disclosed that a 31-year-old local man with a history of travelling to China and who was working in Macau before returning to Malaysia on February 1, was the country’s 18th 2019-nCoV case.

He started feeling ill and coughing on February 3, went to a clinic for treatment and was given medication on February 4 and 6.

The next day, he was diagnosed with a severe acute respiratory infection and needing intensive care.

He was then sent to Hospital Sg Buloh where they began treatment and conducted further examination on him.

Clinical samples of the patient were taken and, on February 9, he was confirmed positive with 2019-nCoV.

According to the minister, those who were in close contact with the man — including the medical workers — had not worn protective clothing.

The minister then urged the public to cooperate with health authorities investigating this and other related cases.



