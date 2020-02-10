222 longhouse residents left homeless after pre-dawn fire in Sibu

A pre-dawn fire at its height at Rumah Dingon Megong longhouse February 10, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sibu Bomba

SIBU, Feb 10 — A pre-dawn fire has left 222 people homeless after it razed their longhouse at the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme at KM45 Sibu-Oya today, a spokesman for the Sibu Fire and Rescue Department said.

The fire at the 22-door longhouse of Rumah Dingon Megong started at about 3.25am and by 6.45am, it had completely destroyed the building, he said.

He added that a resident of the longhouse called the Sibu Bomba minutes after the fire had started.

“A fire engine with eight men and one emergency medical rescue service vehicle from Sungai Merah station were dispatched to the scene, but they could not do much to prevent the fire from engulfing the longhouse,” he said.

He added the fire was under control by 5.05am and completely extinguished by 6.45am.

The fire victims consist of 76 men, 68 women and 78 children.

The spokesman said Sungai Merah Bomba is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

No casualties were reported.