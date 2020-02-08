Salahuddin: Urgent action needed on monopoly of wholesale markets by foreigners

The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry will hold a meeting with relevant ministries to address the monopoly of wholesale markets across the country by foreign nationals. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

MERSING, Feb 8 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry will convene a meeting with relevant ministries soon to address the monopoly of wholesale markets across the country by foreign nationals.

Its minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said his team was aware that urgent action was needed in this regard.

“I myself have seen nearly 100 per cent of wholesale markets taken over by foreign traders and this is not good for the country’s development, as it puts the livelihood of farmers and local businessmen at risk,” he told reporters after the launch of the Kluster Nanas Lestari (KNAL) pineapple project in Tanah Abang here today.

Among the ministries to be consulted in resolving the issue are the Home Affairs, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, and Federal Territories ministries.

The minister said this when commenting on a local news report published on Monday about the flood of foreigners who had taken over trading at the Selayang wholesale market (Pasar Borong Selayang) in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama