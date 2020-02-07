Police arrest driver after Myvi rams patrol car near Shah Alam

North Klang district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the Myvi vehicle driven by the man was reported to have been speeding before crashing into the police patrol car at about 6.45am. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Feb 7 — A 25-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving after ramming a police patrol car in an incident at KM16.4 Grand Sepadu Expressway heading towards the Bukit Raja toll, here, early yesterday morning.

North Klang district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the Myvi vehicle driven by the man was reported to have been speeding before crashing into the police patrol car at about 6.45am.

“At the time of the incident, the police patrol car had stopped behind a Land Rover-type vehicle that had a breakdown on the emergency lane.

“No injury was reported in the incident. The results of the respiratory test on the driver found that the alcohol content was below the stipulated limit, “ she said in a statement here yesterday.

She said the man was remanded for two days starting yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act (RTD) 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Earlier, a 20-second video featuring the incident went viral on social media. — Bernama