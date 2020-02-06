‘She in a way told me’ to expedite solar hybrid contract, ex-edu minister says in Rosmah’s trial

Umno’s Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid told the High Court that he felt pressured by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to award a solar hybrid project to Sarawak schools worth RM1.25 billion to Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 ― Testifying at the bribery trial of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Umno’s Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid told the High Court that he felt pressured by the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to award a solar hybrid project to Sarawak schools worth RM1.25 billion to Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd.

The fifth prosecution witness, Mahdzir also said he was repeatedly harassed by Jepak managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin and business partner Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah to speed up the award of the contract to their company.

“Datin Seri Rosmah herself once showed her interest in the hybrid solar project. This incident happened on June 8, 2016 after the breaking of fast banquet at the Prime Minister’s official residence in the Seri Perdana Complex, Putrajaya.

“When I was shaking Datin Seri Rosmah’s hands before heading off, she in a way told me to ‘you tengok la project solar Cikgu Aazmey. Cepatkan sikit’. (Please look at Cikgu Aazmey’s solar project. Please hurry it along).

“What I understand from Datin Seri Rosmah’s message is that she ordered me to expedite the approval process for the solar hybrid project to Jepak,” said Mahdzir.

In his witness statement, Mahdzir said “Cikgu Aazmey” referred to the Pekan Umno division secretary Datuk Datuk Ahmad Aazmey Abu Talib, who was also formerly a Pahang education director.

Mahdzir said the incident with Rosmah back then reaffirmed his belief that she had vested interests in the project and was part of “Team Saidi”.

He added that because Rosmah spoke to him about it directly, he felt compelled to take her “instructions” seriously.

“I felt so because the wife of the prime minister is influential and has authority. Datin Seri Rosmah’s authority is evident when she, as the wife of the prime minister dared, to order me as the education minister to look after and expedite Jepak’s hybrid solar project,” he told the court.

