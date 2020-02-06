Parents picking up e-wallets... to better monitor children’s expenses

The QR code for the Touch ‘N Go e-wallet is displayed at a beverage stall at the Kampung Baru Ramadan Bazaar in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — It saves time, and is safe and easy to use.

These are among the attributes of the Touch ‘n Go e-wallet application (app) that led Rohaizi Yusuf, 42, to use the app to give pocket money to her daughter, Nur Faqihah Zulkifli, 16.

Rohaizi’s interest in the electronic application took root after hearing and reading all about its benefits in the mass media, including social media.

Since then, she and her husband, Amri Mustaffa, 45, who live in Taman Sri Manir, have transitioned from using e-debit facilities to the e-wallet app, which she says is safer, and easy to use to monitor their children’s daily expenses through their mobile phones.

“Usually, I give Nur Faqihah RM150 a month in cash, to buy necessities or anything that she likes such as costume jewellery and storybooks.

“But now, I encourage her to use the e-wallet because this method is safer and there is no risk of losing money. After all, it is easy for me to monitor where the money has been spent, as all expenses are recorded in the phone,” she told Bernama here yesterday.

Rohaizi added that the use of the e-wallet is also very beneficial for the family because many shops and petrol stations have cashback offers for purchases made.

For example, Shell petrol stations have RM5 cashback offers for each customer who refuels over RM40, while healthcare and beauty chain Watsons is also providing cashback offers which are of good value.

“I think it would be a huge loss if we didn’t take advantage of the facilities provided to improve our quality of life.

“Actually, I feel bad for not using the app earlier, as I’ve lost out on many good offers,” added Rohaizi, who has also promoted the use of e-wallets to other family members.

Civil servant, Mohd Hasanul Malik Mohd Rauf, 54, who is a resident of Kampung Mengabang Tengah, said he started using e-wallet facilities after being advised by his son, Muhammad Rushdan Faris, a student at Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang.

Mohd Hasanul Malik now tops up his son’s GrabPay e-wallet account to cover the latter’s daily expenses.

“Previously, I used an online banking facility to transfer money. At one time, when Muhammad Rushdan Faris lost his debit card, he had to borrow money from his friend.

“I prefer to transfer money to his e-wallet than into his bank account because in big cities like Penang, the usage of the app has increased. Many restaurants, grocery stores and others allow payments through e-wallets,” he said.

However, Mohd Hasanul Malik notes a disadvantage in using the e-wallet app:

“If a person’s phone is lost or stolen, others may continue to use the e-wallet app to make purchases as it does not have a security pin number. This matter should be improved by every service provider,” he urged. — Bernama