Malaysia records first locally-transmitted novel coronavirus case

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 ― Malaysia has recorded its first locally transmitted novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) case after a woman came into close contact with another Malaysian man previously tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

Dzulkefly said the patient ― a 40-year-old woman ― was the sibling of the 41-year-old man who tested positive on February 4 and had came into close contact when she returned to her hometown in Sungai Petani, Kedah for the Chinese New Year celebrations on January 23.

“She began experiencing fever and sore throat on February 1 and coughs on February 4.

“She sought treatment at a private clinic for her symptoms and immediately after her brother ― the index case ― tested positive, she was tracked down by the district health office,” he said in a press conference at the ministry here.

He said investigations revealed that she has no travel history to China and samples obtained from the woman confirmed the 2019-nCoV infection on February 5.

The woman has been admitted to the isolation ward at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar and is currently in stable condition.

Dzulkefly also disclosed Malaysia's 14th case and confirmed infection, a 37-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Malaysia with four others on January 25.

He said the woman, who was here on holiday, sought treatment for light fever at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Her case was flagged to the ministry, which then sequestered her at her home for a two-week observation period.

Currently there are a total of 14 2019-nCoV cases in the country. Four are Malaysians and 10 are Chinese citizens.

The disease is believed to have emerged in December in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals, and spread rapidly as people travelled for the Lunar New Year holiday in January.

The new coronavirus is from the same family of pathogens as the one that causes SARS, which killed some 800 people in 2002-2003.

The epidemic has prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare a global health emergency, several governments to institute travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.

