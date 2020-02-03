Very first GYF20 on cooperative entrepreneurship gets underway

Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah speaks to youth from Africa and the Philippines during the launch of the Global Youth Forum in Kuching, Sarawak February 3, 2020. Also present is Angkasa president Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 3 — The Global Youth Forum 2020 (GYF20) which kicked off today is aimed at encouraging youth involvement in the cooperative sector.

Malaysia was selected by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) to hold the very first GYF20 which brings together 18-35 year-olds who are interested in entrepreneurship, co-operatives, innovation and professional training.

The five-day event themed “Cooperative Entrepreneurship” and co-organised with the National Cooperative Movement of Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) will discuss among other things how social media, social and environmental issues, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030, human capital and more play a part in the role and development of co-operatives.

Angkasa president Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah said the youth can contribute to the modernisation and strengthening of co-operatives through involvement in business and new economic activities.

“The youth (have a) flexible (mind) and this is the reason GYF20 was organised, to allow its participants to gain knowledge on cooperative entrepreneurship, as well as exchange views on global issues,” he told Bernama after the launching by Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (representing Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg), today.

Malaysia is hosting 250 participants from 109 countries who will benefit from many training and networking sessions. — Bernama