Malaysian students in Wuhan counting down the days to reunite with families

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said 132 people would be brought back to Malaysia by a special flight from Wuhan, China, today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — “I can’t wait to go back home and see my family. Finally, my wish is coming true,” said a Malaysian student in Wuhan, China

Dr Lai Hsiaw Jie of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology said she was thrilled to receive the news that 132 people, would return home on a special flight from Wuhan, China today following the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

She said the Malaysian embassy in Beijing had also informed them (Malaysians in Wuhan) to be ready and send their respective residential location through the Wechat application to reach out to them.

“I am really excited about the news. I have already packed all my things earlier just in case there is an announcement for us to go back (to Malaysia).

“Of course, my family is also happy with the news, let alone my parents daily asking me about my situation here and if I have enough money and food,” said the youngest of four siblings when contacted by Bernama here today.

However, Dr Lai from Lunas, Kedah, said she will adhere to the authorities’ instructions to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival from the republic.

“Before I can meet my family and friends, I know I will be quarantined (for 14 days) as a precautionary measure. I am willing,” said Dr Lai, who is pursuing her Masters in obstetrics and gynaecology.

In the latest development, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said 132 people would be brought back to Malaysia by a special flight from Wuhan, China, today.

They comprise 108 Malaysians and 24 non-citizens who are their spouses and children.

She added subject to the approval by the Chinese government, only those who have been certified healthy after undergoing a health screening by the local authorities at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport would be brought back.

Sharing the same joy, Ivan Yeo Zhi Yu, 19, a student at the Chinese University of Geoscience in Wuhan, thanked the Malaysian government and especially the Malaysian Embassy in China for working round the clock to bring them back home.

“I’m grateful for this news. Finally I can go back to my homeland. I have packed everything I need... and hope to meet the family soon.

“To the Malaysian government, thank you for trying to bring back the Malaysians abroad (in Wuhan) and to the Chinese government, thank you for taking care of us in this situation, I hope the situation will return to normal soon,” said Yeo, who is from Bintulu , Sarawak.

At the moment, Yeo said the embassy officials had advised each of them to take care of their safety, and to wait for further instructions.

Wuhan has been in a state of lockdown with people told to stay indoors since Jan 22 to contain the outbreak. — Bernama