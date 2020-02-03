Dr M yet to discuss PPSMI plans, says deputy minister

Teo also said currently over 2,000 out of 10,216 schools across the country are currently using English for Science and Maths through the Dual Language Program. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said acting education minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has yet to discuss the plans to implement the Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) with the ministry.

In a Sinar Harian report, she said the ministry is still waiting for another meeting with Dr Mahathir, who is also the prime minister, after his announcement to revert to the policy last week.

“During a joint meeting at the ministry with Tun, he shared his views and vision for using English for Math and Science subjects, but for now, we do not have the opportunity to discuss the implementation plan in details.

“We’ll discuss it with Tun later,” she reportedly said in Kota Baru, referring to Dr Mahathir.

Teo also said currently over 2,000 out of 10,216 schools across the country are currently using English for Science and Maths through the Dual Language Program (DLP).

The prime minister in a special meeting with Education Ministry officials in Putrajaya last Friday stressed on the importance of using the English language in learning Science and Mathematics.

Dr Mahathir said this was in line with the government’s aspiration to encourage the use English and mastery of the language in the national education system.

The PPSMI policy introduced in 2003 was replaced with the Upholding the Malay Language and Strengthening Command of English Language (MBMMBI) policy which was implemented in phases since 2010.