UTK commander: Role of Special Action Unit not similar to Secret Service

Special Action Unit (UTK) members conduct a ‘rescue’ operation during a shooting exercise with media practitioners at the unit’s 45th anniversary in Sungai Buloh February 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI BULOH, Feb 2 — The role of the Special Action Unit (UTK), a tactical unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is not similar to the United States Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the president and his family.

UTK commander Senior Asst Comm Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said the unit was tasked not only to protect government and state leaders but also trained to intervene in dangerous high-risk events including handling kidnappings in Lahad Datu and confronting armed enemies.

In safeguarding the dignitaries and VIPs, the UTK is always ready and on standby to face any threats while on duty.

“The bloody incident in 2019 involving a minister in Indonesia has opened the eyes of many, that threats can occur anytime,” he said, referring to the incident where Indonesia’s security minister Wiranto was stabbed by a man while alighting from his official car.

“Although there have been no serious incidents in Malaysia, the unit is always vigilant,” he said in his speech at a media event in conjunction with UTK’s 45th anniversary here today.

“In Malaysia, there have been no such incidents, however, in 2006, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, after he resigned from his prime minister’s post, was attacked by an unidentified assailant with pepper spray.

“Therefore, we are constantly reviewing the level of security so that leaders or dignitaries are always safe,” he said.

Established on January 1, 1975, UTK is the brainchild of then Inspector-General of Police Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar in the fight against the Communist insurgency at that time.

This is in line with the trust and responsibility placed on UTK in combating criminals who threaten national security and peace while also protecting the lives of high-profile dignitaries, both domestic and foreign.

Earlier, more than 50 media practitioners participated in a shooting exercise with UTK in an effort to strengthen relationships and appreciate the role of the media. — Bernama