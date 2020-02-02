Traders urged to shift to e-commerce business model to leverage on economy growth

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Ching Chieng Jen said traders should adapt to changes in the world where the e-commerce model was taking over the conventional way of conducting business. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

SIBU, Feb 2 — Malaysia recorded economic growth of between 4.5 and 4.7 per cent last year, however many especially business operators have not benefited from it.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Ching Chieng Jen said this was due to them still using the conventional way of doing business.

He said traders should adapt to changes in the world where the e-commerce model was taking over the conventional way of conducting business.

“The e-commerce activities have recorded an increase of 10 per cent, a sign that the industrial revolution is taking place in the country,” he told reporters when met at the Chinese New Year Open House organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs’ Sarawak branch here today.

Meanwhile, Chong who is also Sarawak DAP chairman said the federal government under Pakatan Harapan (PH) would continue to fight corruption despite the country’s achievement in improving its position from 62nd spot to 61st place out of 180 countries in the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Index 2018.

“We will not stop here as we are committed to combating corruption which is the country’s number one enemy,” he said. — Bernama