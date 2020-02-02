Syed Saddiq in backing Dr M says he’s product example of PPSMI

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman revealed how he himself was a success story and a product of the policy for teaching Science and Mathematics in English. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today that he is in full support of the suggestion by acting Education Minister and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to revive the education policy that will see Science and Maths taught in English.

The youth and sports minister also revealed how he himself was a success story and a product of the policy for teaching Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI), saying exposure to the English language has helped him at every stage in of his professional career.

“I happen to be one the youths that went through the PPSMI teaching method and at the same time, I succeeded in being educated through the PPSMI and I am successful up to now.

“PPSMI has helped me and those in my generations a lot, that is why I support it, I know it is not an easy matter but I will give my support to the PM Tun Dr Mahathir.

“Because I know when he suggested it, even though it’s unpopular but his intentions are sincere to make sure the youth, those in urban and rural areas receive the best education to make sure they are as competitive as the rest,” he said.

He made these comments during a press conference at the International Youth Centre in Bandar Tun Razak here today, after attending a luncheon talk with the Malaysia Future Leaders’ School MFLS).

This comes following Dr Mahathir’s announcement on Friday that the Education Ministry will revive the PPSMI policy.

Dr Mahathir said it was crucial for the two subjects to be taught in English as that was the native language for both disciplines.

While acknowledging that it was a sound suggestion, Syed Saddiq conceded that such policy changes would require the approval and consent of the Cabinet.