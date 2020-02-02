Penang’s Gurney Wharf expected to be completed by August 2021

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government would sign the agreement to appoint the consultant for the Gurney Wharf project at some point in February. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 2 — The Penang government expects the Gurney Wharf project to be completed by August 2021.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government would sign the agreement to appoint the consultant for the Gurney Wharf project at some point in February.

“After that, there will be a contract, a tender to be called to appoint a contractor to start planting trees and planning the landscape as well as ensuring that the waterfront project would be completed in the next 18 months.

“We hope by 2021, not only the residents from Pulau Tikus, but also people from Penang will be able to enjoy a new waterfront at Gurney Wharf.

“This is in line with the state government’s vision of becoming a green and smart state that can inspire the nation,” Chow said in his speech during a Chinese New Year open house event at Pulau Tikus here, today.

Gurney Wharf, a new seafront public park, is a state government initiative, with its conceptual master plan by Grant Associates, an internationally-renowned consultant architect firm.

Grant Associates has been involved in various international projects including in the United Kingdom, such as the The Hive, Bristol Harbour Site and Cambridge Accordia, and also Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay. — Bernama