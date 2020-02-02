Efforts are underway to bring home Malaysians from Wuhan, says ambassador

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Efforts are underway to bring home 132 people comprising 108 Malaysians and 24 foreigners who are their spouses and children from Wuhan, China tomorrow, said Malaysian Ambassador to China Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin.

The details of the evacuation process of Malaysians and their spouses and children following the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country are currently being discussed between the local authorities and reconnaissance team from the embassy who arrived in Wuhan at 3.50am today, he said.

He said the six-member team also had identified those who would involve in the process.

“We are still discussing with Wuhan authorities, (so far) the situation is very fluid. Further information will be provided from time to time.

“On our part, everything is in order and we also know the locations of Malaysians there,” he said when contacted from here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in her statement today announced the mission to bring back Malaysians from Wuhan via special flight tomorrow.

She said the evacuation mission subject to the approval from the Chinese government and only those who passed health screening at Wuhan Tianhe International Aiport would be allowed to take the flight home.

Eight officers will be deployed under the mission namely six from the Ministry of Health and one each from the National Disaster Management (Nadma) and the Foreign Ministry.

The mission will be carried out using an AirAsia aircraft with 12 crew members. — Bernama