Loke: Swettenham Pier in Penang can accommodate 1.7 million passengers after upgrade

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 1 — The Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) here will be able to accommodate up to 1.7 million passengers once the upgrading works are completed by next year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the SPCT upgrading project is a manifestation of the Transport Ministry on the importance of the country’s cruise industry and a step towards translating the government’s aspiration to implement the National Transport Policy launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on October 17.

According to a report issued by the Cruise Liners International Association last year, Penang was named as Malaysia’s top cruise destination and the upgrading project is being undertaken to provide adequate facilities for all passengers and users at the SPCT, he said.

“The SPCT upgrading works are expected to be completed in just 12 months, meaning that it will be ready by next year’s Chinese New Year celebration,” he said when officiating the upgrading works of the terminal here today, which was also attended by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Loke said once completed, SPCT will be able to handle 12,000 passengers and two Oasis-sized ships at any one time. Currently, the terminal can only accommodate 8,000 passengers.

Loke said the cruise industry has played a significant role in the tourism sector over the past 10 years as the global cruise industry has seen an increase in passenger numbers at an average of 14 per cent per annum.

“By 2035, it is estimated that 4.5 million passengers will sail across South-east Asia. This figure includes the number of passengers on the cruise ships that will be arriving at Malaysian ports.

“For this year, a total of 32 million people are expected to use cruise ship services worldwide and to meet the growing demand, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) targets 19 new cruise ships to commence operations,” he said.

He said by the end of 2020, CLIA expected a total of 278 cruise ships will be operating globally and some of them will make a stop at Malaysian terminals especially in SPCT.

On the tourism aspect, Loke said his ministry, together with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) had played an important role in the development of the Malaysian cruise industry.

“The transport ministry has a role to ensure that the cruise industry facilities at the harbour or terminals are always in good condition and MOTAC role is to attract more tourists to Malaysia as cruise tourism in Malaysia has the potential to help boost the country’s economy,” he said. — Bernama